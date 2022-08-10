TJX Companies (TJX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect TJX Companies to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.