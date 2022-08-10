TJX Companies (TJX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect TJX Companies to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TJX Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
