Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$119.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bankshares lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$105.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.01. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,306,050.80.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

