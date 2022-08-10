TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBI. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

