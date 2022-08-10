Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.20.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $382.75. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 299,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 744,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Twilio by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,960,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,325,000 after buying an additional 424,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

