UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.85 Price Target

UBS Group set a €1.85 ($1.89) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. set a €1.50 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.08) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Down 3.6 %

AF opened at €1.49 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.02) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($14.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.01.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.