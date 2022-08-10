UBS Group Cuts Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target to €1.85

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AFLYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.06) to €1.70 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 2.8 %

Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Air France-KLM Dividend Announcement

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.5641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 49.65%.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

