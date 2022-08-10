UGI (NYSE:UGI) PT Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.
UGI Price Performance
UGI opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $3,686,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in UGI by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
