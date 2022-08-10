Uni-Select Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.75 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$36.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$16.69 and a 12 month high of C$38.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

