Uni-Select Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.
Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.75 million.
Uni-Select Stock Performance
Uni-Select stock opened at C$36.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$16.69 and a 12 month high of C$38.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Uni-Select
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50.
Uni-Select Company Profile
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
