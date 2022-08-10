United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

UPS stock opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 543,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.2% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

