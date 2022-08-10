Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.74. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 150,562 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.81.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
