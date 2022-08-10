Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Shares Down 2.2%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 2,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40.
Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
