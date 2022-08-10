Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 48,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 60,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLAT. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,158,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,045,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,503,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

