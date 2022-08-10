Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Trading Down 0.1%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 4,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 77,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valor Latitude Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLATU. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,949,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 6,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

