Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.