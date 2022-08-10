Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.