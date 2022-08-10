Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after buying an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,154,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

