Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 124,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 605,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lou Reese bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 51,737,344 shares in the company, valued at $102,957,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vaxxinity news, Chairman Lou Reese purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 51,737,344 shares in the company, valued at $102,957,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,626,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,297,779.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 120,978 shares of company stock valued at $258,360.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

