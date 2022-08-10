Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.69

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.69 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.68). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.66), with a volume of 70,791 shares.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £228.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.69.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

