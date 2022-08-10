Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.36 and last traded at 0.36. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEXTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Vext Science in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Vext Science from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Vext Science Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.40.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

