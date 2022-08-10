Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 705,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 592,619 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $19,856,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $10,922,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $10,875,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,864 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.