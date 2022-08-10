Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $281.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.90. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

