Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $954,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 213,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 77,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,394 shares of company stock worth $1,557,217. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

