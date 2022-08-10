Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.61

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.61 ($93.48) and traded as high as €93.60 ($95.51). Vinci shares last traded at €92.70 ($94.59), with a volume of 651,349 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($115.31) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.61.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

