VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC cut their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 329,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 52,464 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in VNET Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 426,613 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its position in VNET Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.02.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $259.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VNET Group will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

