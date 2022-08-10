Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 879,610 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

