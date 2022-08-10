Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

