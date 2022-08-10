Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €150.50 ($153.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €117.80 ($120.20) and a 12-month high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €148.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €148.84.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.