Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

WAC opened at €18.60 ($18.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($31.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

