Warburg Research Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €103.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($105.10) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWC. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €82.20 ($83.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €83.37 and a 200-day moving average of €90.80. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €75.00 ($76.53) and a 12 month high of €132.40 ($135.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.44.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

