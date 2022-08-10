WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 533 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
