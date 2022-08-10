WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,609,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,855,000 after acquiring an additional 216,703 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $447.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

