Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $59.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.