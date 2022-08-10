Weil Company Inc. Buys 389 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,609,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,855,000 after purchasing an additional 216,703 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

