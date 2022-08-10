Weil Company Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,876,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 509.7% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

