Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $66.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNT. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

LNT stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

