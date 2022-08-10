Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $319.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $319.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.17.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.32.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.