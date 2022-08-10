Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $42.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 124.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.