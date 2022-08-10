Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.14.
WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
