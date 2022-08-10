Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

