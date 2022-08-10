Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Stake Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 13,493.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EMD opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

