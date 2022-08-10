Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $15.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

NYSE WU opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Western Union by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at $26,384,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

