Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $96.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Westlake has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.19.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,691 shares of company stock worth $7,948,918 over the last ninety days. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $7,770,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Westlake by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

