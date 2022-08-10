Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.
WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.
Westlake Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $96.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Westlake has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $7,770,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Westlake by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
