White Pine Investment CO Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.18 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

