Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

