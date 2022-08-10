Wolfe Research Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $290.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.
Paylocity Stock Performance
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
