Wolfe Research Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $290.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

