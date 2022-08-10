Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the local business review company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

YELP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

