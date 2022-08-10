Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s previous close.

YELP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Yelp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Yelp by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Yelp by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,883 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

