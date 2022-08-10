Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,067. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Down 5.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 342.24%. The business had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.