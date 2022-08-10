Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 6.8 %

ZG opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.