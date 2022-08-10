Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.83.
ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Zillow Group Trading Down 6.8 %
ZG opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 56,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
