ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ZIM opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.66.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

